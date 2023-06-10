Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

