Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ball (NYSE:BALL)

