Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

