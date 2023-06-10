Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

