Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

