Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 2.9 %

PLD stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

