Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,606.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,637.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,413.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

