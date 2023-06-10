Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Graham worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $13,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Graham by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $574.85 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.05 and a 200-day moving average of $606.22.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

