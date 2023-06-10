Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $31,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

