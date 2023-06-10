CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

