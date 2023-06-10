Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,860,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

