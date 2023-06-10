Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

