Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 716 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after buying an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.