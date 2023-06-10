Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 253 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

