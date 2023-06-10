Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.