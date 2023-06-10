19,521 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 302,579 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,155,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VMBS stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.