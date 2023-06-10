Bokf Na Sells 5,293 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

DAL stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.