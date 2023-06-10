Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

