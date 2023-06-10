Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.