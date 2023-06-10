Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

