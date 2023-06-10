Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,603 shares of company stock worth $21,171,115. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.