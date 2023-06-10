Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of CMS Energy worth $74,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,558,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,390,000 after acquiring an additional 351,601 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 93,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

