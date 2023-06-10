Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $174.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

