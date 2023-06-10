Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $191.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

