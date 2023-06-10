10,376 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
NYSE:SPR opened at $31.11 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.
Spirit AeroSystems Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.