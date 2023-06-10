10,376 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $31.11 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

