Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EMN opened at $80.55 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

