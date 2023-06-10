Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,886 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,129,000 after acquiring an additional 544,032 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $263.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $266.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

