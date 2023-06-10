Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,657 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Oracle by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,698 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.02.

ORCL stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $110.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

