Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

