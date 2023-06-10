Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

