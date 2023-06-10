Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $277,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBAC opened at $224.12 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.96. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

