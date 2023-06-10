Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,158,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 154,864 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,898,000 after buying an additional 438,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

HAS opened at $60.29 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

