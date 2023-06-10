Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $252,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.