Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $252,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

