Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,176 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 2.6 %

FORM stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.