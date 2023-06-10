Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,176 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FormFactor Stock Down 2.6 %
FORM stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
