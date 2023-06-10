Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.