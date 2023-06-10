1,591 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

NYSE TM opened at $148.64 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.48.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

