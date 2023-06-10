Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

