Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 962 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

HUBB opened at $306.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

