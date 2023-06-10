Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,447,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.