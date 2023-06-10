Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $297.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $298.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

