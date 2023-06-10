Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,691,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 305,942 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,584,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

