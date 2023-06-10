Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

