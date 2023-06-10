10,715 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SK Telecom by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

