Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 17% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 17% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $833,744.59 and $10,858.17 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,741.99 or 1.00010926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00163932 USD and is down -9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,395.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.