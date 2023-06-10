Compound (COMP) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Compound has a market capitalization of $204.64 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $26.74 or 0.00103882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,653,304 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,652,908.19767722 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 27.0525742 USD and is down -15.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $19,149,221.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

