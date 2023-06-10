aelf Market Cap Reaches $171.62 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 9% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $171.62 million and approximately $38.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.