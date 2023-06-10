Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $46,054.52 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

