NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. NULS has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $954,983.81 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,573,118 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

