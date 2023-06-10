Wrapped HBAR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294,954.56 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $294,954.56 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.743187 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04351017 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $177,015.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

