Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $506,149.62 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,739.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00300435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00530717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00056600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00392222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.