Ontology Gas Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $67.15 million and $2.59 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,268,431 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

